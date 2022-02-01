BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL has released its full lineup for the 8th Annual event and "BLK Change Weekend," celebrating "Black Culture and Change." The festival will take place in WASHINGTON DC May 5th−8th, on the festival grounds of RFK STADIUM and will feature headliners 21 SAVAGE and SUMMER WALKER. Other artists scheduled to perform are DC native ARI LENNOX, JEEZY, WALE, LARRY JUNE and more. Hosts include GIA PEPPERS, RODNEY RIKAI and LITTLE BACON BEAR.

Inspired by the documentary WATTSTAX, BLK Change Weekend was created to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to work collaboratively to create a more racially equitable world for Black millennials and Gen Z'ers. Beyond the music lineup, the weekend will feature a series of community impact volunteer activities promoting community health and forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues.

Pres./Live Nation Urban SHAWN GEE said, "We are really excited to bring BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL back after a long 2-year hiatus. This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at BROCCOLI CON, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”

For more info and lineup click here.

« see more Net News