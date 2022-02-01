New Chief Curator And Vp/Curatorial Affairs: Jasen Emmons

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has named JASEN EMMONS Chief Curator and VP/Curatorial Affairs, effective immediately. He will report to RITA GEORGE, who was recently promoted to Chief Program Officer. In his role, EMMONS will work to provide an overarching vision for exhibitions that speaks to music’s rich history as a cultural, social and economic change agent. He will also serve as the primary host of its storied public programs, working to bring both an historical and contemporary perspective that connects artists across genres and generations to a diverse and engaged constituency.

Prior to joining the GRAMMY MUSEUM, EMMONS spent two decades in SEATTLE at EXPERIENCE MUSIC PROJECT, which is now the MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE (MoPOP). As the museum’s director of curatorial affairs, EMMONS oversaw more than 45 exhibits, including 11 traveling exhibits, and curated or co-curated nine exhibits, including BOB DYLAN’s AMERICAN JOURNEY, 1956-1966 and AMERICAN SABOR: LATINOS IN U.S. POPULAR MUSIC.

Pres. and CEO MICHAEL STICKA said, "The GRAMMY MUSEUM is thrilled to welcome JASEN to the leadership team. JASEN’s extensive curatorial experience and deep knowledge of music’s historical and cultural significance will be invaluable to supporting the MUSEUM’s mission to celebrate the enduring legacies of all forms of music."

EMMONS added, "It’s an honor to join the GRAMMY MUSEUM in this role. The MUSEUM is a very inspiring place, and I look forward to upholding its commitment to cultivating musical awareness and appreciation through special experiences that connect visitors and audiences in a meaningful way."

