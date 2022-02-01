Gerow

Singer-songwriter MICHAEL GEROW has signed an artist management deal with LOS ANGELES-based PALA MANAGEMENT.

GEROW was recently featured on the 2021 season of AMERICAN IDOL. A performance of his original song “Nice Boy” brought praise from judge KATY PERRY, who told the singer, "You’ve got swag - and I think you’re top 10 material." The song has been added to SPOTIFY’s FRESH FINDS and FRESH FINDS POP playlists.

Since IDOL, GEROW has also signed a recording and publishing deal with MIKE CAREN at ARTISTS PARTNERS GROUP (APG), where he is working on material with songwriters and producers.

"MICHAEL is such an amazing talent, but more importantly, an even better person. We feel extremely lucky to get to work with MICHAEL to further his career in the music industry," said APG's JAMAR RICHARDSON.

« see more Net News