Accepting Applications

The LEADERSHIP MUSIC program is accepting applications from established music industry leaders for its Class of 2023. The NASHVILLE-based, national program is designed to educate participants in various segments of the music industry, as well as encourage dialogue and understanding among industry leaders and explore the challenges facing the music business. Each class meets in-person for one monthly 12-hour program day plus two-day opening and closing retreats.

“For the past several years, we have received more than 300 applications for the LEADERSHIP MUSIC program, from which the selection committee chooses approximately 45 participants,” said LEADERSHIP MUSIC Exec. Dir. DEBBIE LINN. “One reason the process is so competitive is the reputation the national program has garnered from alumni during its 33-year history. They recognize how important and transformative the process was for them, the value of the educational component, and the unique community created from that experience with their class and the organization itself."

The eight-month program is structured so that class participants attend an opening retreat in OCTOBER, followed by six all-day sessions once a month, ending in MAY with graduation at closing retreat. The application, program dates and policies are available at leadershipmusic.org/program/.

Applications must be submitted via the online process no later than midnight on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28th.

