Celebration On WALR (Kiss 104.1)/Atlanta

THE FRANK SKI SHOW WITH NINA BROWN on COX MEDIA GROUP's Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1)/ATLANTA is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a live broadcast of the show at CITY WINERY in ATLANTA on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd, 2022 from 6a to 10.

The show is described as a mix of entertainment, information, and inspiration. Over the past year, FRANK SKI hosted a debate with many of the candidates running for mayor of ATLANTA and dedicated over an hour to the CRIME TIME TOWN HALL, a program focused on the escalating violence, rising crime rates, and their impact on ATLANTA residents and surrounding communities.

THE FRANK SKI SHOW’s 1st Anniversary Event will feature FRANK and NINA’s popular on-air segments live, including the “Inspirational Vitamin” and “Two Truths and a Lie,” along with audience participation and special guest appearances. The show is free to attend but tickets must be reserved while they last at KISS1041FM.com.

