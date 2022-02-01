Shipley Biddy

NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) shifts COO SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY to the role of CRO and Certified Senior Advisor. Additionally, NIKKI BLACK has been promoted from Sr. Dir. of Advocacy, Insurance & Policy to VP/Programs & Policy.

SHIPLEY BIDDY's extensive music industry career includes time as VP/Promotion at MCA NASHVILLE and SVP/GM at DECCA RECORDS, as well as artist manager and partner with HALLMARK DIRECTION COMPANY and as President of FLYING ISLAND ENTERTAINMENT. She joined MHA as Dir./Operations in 2013. BLACK's background is in social work and health policy.

