Top Row (L-R): Tressie McMillan Cottom, Megan West; Bottom Row: Andrea von Foerster, Gina Miller

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has announced its 2022 Board of Directors, following the group's first meeting of the year. This year’s newly appointed board members include TRESSIE MCMILLAN COTTOM (AUTHOR, MACARTHUR “Genius Grant” Award Recipient), GINA MILLER (SVP & GM, MNRK MUSIC), ANDREA VON FOERSTER (Music Supervisor, FIRESTARTER MUSIC [LA]) and MEGAN WEST (Director, Music Label Partnerships for META, INC. [NY]).

Attorney JOHN STROHM has been elected by membership to the Board for a second term. In addition, the Board has approved its 2022 Executive Committee to include Pres. COURTNEY GREGG (CARNIVAL MUSIC), Past Pres. GARTH FUNDIS (Producer/SLATE CREEK RECORDS), Pres. Elect BRUCE WARREN (WXPN, PHILADELPHIA/NPR), Treasurer KURT VITOLO (KV FINANCIAL GROUP) and Secretary LYNNE SHERIDAN (GRAMMY MUSEUM). The Executive Committee’s new At-Large members are KIM BUIE (NEW WEST RECORDS), GAIL GELLMAN (GELLMAN MANAGEMENT), SHANNON SANDERS (BMI/Producer) and SALLY WILLIAMS (LIVE NATION).

New Pres. GREGG said, “I’m so honored to step into the role of Board Pres. for the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION. This year’s board represents some of the finest individuals from many facets of our industry. It is an extraordinary group! I know the board, together with Executive Dir./JED HILLY and his incredible staff, will work tirelessly to set forth and achieve great things this year."

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION is a professional, not-for-profit trade organization whose mission is to advocate for the authentic voice of American Roots music around the world. The Association produces events throughout the year, including AMERICANAFEST and the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS program in NASHVILLE.





