Charese Fruge, Sarah Pepper

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks the talk with KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON's SARAH PEPPER, co-host of "THE MORNING MIX."

Discussing some of the ways that she navigated the pandemic, PEPPER said, “Working from home with a toddler during the beginning of the pandemic was very challenging. Luckily, I work with a partner in JESSIE WATT, who was compassionate and understanding. JESSIE would sing and dance with her on the video and was extremely patient during those moments where there were serious tantrums. Giving yourself a little grace can go a long way.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE takes a deep dive into some mighty important topics, with the most important women leaders in our related businesses.

