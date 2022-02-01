Ross

ALAN ROSS, the longtime SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA broadcaster most recently heard for 17 years as a reporter and producer for iHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK, died JANUARY 24th in LOS ANGELES at 80.

ROSS, raised in LONG BEACH, CA, started his radio career at KNOB/LONG BEACH and over the years worked at several stations, including KVEC-A and KSBY-TV/SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, KCOY-TV/SANTA MARIA, CA, and KFWB-A/LOS ANGELES; he was also an anchor/producer at FINANCIAL BROADCASTING NETWORK and MONEY RADIO and headed his own media planning and buying firm, ADVERTISING FOR RESULTS. He joined TOTAL TRAFFIC in 2005 and provided news reports for SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A (AM 870 THE ANSWER)/LOS ANGELES and traffic for KTIE-A (AM 590 THE ANSWER)/SAN BERNARDINO and several other stations on LOS ANGELES and SANTA BARBARA.

ROSS met his wife of 38 years, radio and podcasting veteran DEBRA GROBMAN, when both worked at KVEC.

Donations in ALAN's honor may be made to BRAZILIAN ARTS CONNECTIOMN at brazilartsconnection.org, att: SERGIO MIELNICZENKO.

