Bloom & Kauffman

AUDIO UP, has announced two high profile hires: PJ BLOOM has been named Co-Pres./Music alongside music industry veteran JOHN INGRASSIA, who joined the company in 2020, and CHRISTINE KAUFFMAN has been named the company’s EVP, Brand Strategy and Partnerships.

BLOOM is a widely respected 25-year Entertainment Industry veteran and considered one of the premiere creative and executive talents in the Film and Television music space. With global soundtrack sales tallying more than 50 million singles and 15 million albums, BLOOM’s list of accolades includes leading Music Supervision efforts for the groundbreaking GLEE franchise, which holds the record for most charted songs by a single act in BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart history, a GRAMMY-nomination, two-time GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS Award winner, four-time BMI Award winner, two-time ASCAP Award winner, and a BILLBOARD MAGAZINE POWER 100 list member.

KAUFFMAN is an accomplished senior executive with an extensive background in brand partnerships, media, and music. Most recently, as SVP/Brand Partnerships at ISLAND RECORDS (UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP) and GIANT STEP, a music marketing and strategy agency, she spearheaded global campaigns for artists including JESSIE REYEZ, SHAWN MENDES, DEMI LOVATO, TOVE LO, BISHOP BRIGGS, and more while also overseeing label initiatives including ISLAND’s 60th Anniversary events and the ONE LOVE HOTEL in partnership with PRIMARY WAVE. She was named one of BILLBOARD’s Branding Power Players in 2019.

AUDIO UP founder and CEO JARED GUTSTADT said, "I could not be more excited to have PJ and CHRISTINE join our AUDIO UP family. They truly understand the power of great content. AUDIO UP is on a unique and exciting trajectory as we build our array of entertainment titles. We have a 360 degree approach to our music-based content, and having PJ and CHRISTINE in play represents just how TV, music and brands will become part of the aUDIO uP strategy. Having best in class music, brand and television executives on our side is a game changer, and will allow us true flexibility and autonomy as we grow our brand.”

BLOOM added, "At a time when innovation and disruption are rewarded within the music and media ecosystems, I am so excited to join a company on the cutting edge of the entertainment experience.”

KAUFFMAN said, “I’m thrilled to be part of an award-winning team that is creating fresh and innovative ways for brands to drive impact through premium audio, music, content, media, events, and more. It’s an extremely unique offering for brands and the creative community.”

