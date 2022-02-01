New Cat On The Prowl

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has flipped its WOBM-A and FM translator W281CK and WADB and translator W244EE/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ from Oldies “BEACH RADIO 104.1” to Country as “CAT COUNTRY 96.7/104.1” under newly-installed Brand Mgr. KYLE DUE (NET NEWS 12/1/21), formerly PD of iHEARTMEDIA Country KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO.

The on-air lineup includes JOE KELLY, JAHNA MICHAL from sister Country station WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3)/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, TOWNSQUARE national midday personality “JESS ON THE JOB” ROSE, plus JIMMY G from Hot AC sister WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH and the company’s syndicated TASTE OF COUNTRY NIGHTS.

The new station is currently stunting with 5,000 songs in a row, nonstop.

BEACH RADIO lives on as a stream. Listen here.

