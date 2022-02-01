Gioli & Assia; Are You The Next Emerging DJ/Producer?

BEATPORT and MICROSOFT SURFACE have launched a global remix competition, featuring globally renowned Italian DJ duo, GIOLÌ & ASSIA, in search of the next emerging DJs/producers from around the world. The goal: a global campaign for the company to connect and empower musicians with the latest technology products and services as part of its ORIGINAL²'s program. BEATPORT and MICROSOFT SURFACE are challenging musicians of all abilities to remix Giolì & Assia's "Inside Your Head" track from the duo’s label, DIESIS RECORDS.

Using the BEATPORT DJ app on SURFACE LAPTOP STUDIOS, the four remix competition winners will perform a world-first four-person b2b set alongside GIOLÌ & ASSIA in IBIZA during IMS, which will be streamed via BEATPORT's TWITCH and YOUTUBE. In addition, each winner will also take home a prize package which includes a MICROSOFT SURFACE LAPTOP STUDIO, a one-year subscription to BEATPORT LINK, a MICROSOFT SURFACE SLIM PEN, MICROSOFT SURFACE HEADPHONES 2, 1-year subscription to MICROSOFT 365 PERSONAL and more.

VP/BEATPORT MEDIA GROUP ED HILL said, “MICROSOFT SURFACE has been enormously important in supporting up-and-coming DJ/producer talent and we’re thrilled to be working with them to leverage their technology to fuel this exciting competition. MICROSOFT has always been a pioneer in computer technology and couldn't be a better fit for BEATPORT as we continue to transform the electronic music space through our cutting edge platform."

Dir./Global Partnerships, MICROSOFT SURFACE CHRIS BEEBY added, “Technology breaks down boundaries for musicians to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere. With our innovative laptops and BEATPORT’s cutting edge software, our long-term vision for ORIGINAL² is to empower the next generation of musicians.”

Click here for info and instructions on how to enter.

« see more Net News