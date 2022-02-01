'Just The 2 Of You'

HUBBARD RADIO's Hot AC WRMF/PALM BEACH, FL, is celebrating 2-2-22 with "Just The 2 of You," a chance to win a free 4 day 3 night vacation to any SANDALS Luxury Included Resort for two, including roundtrip airfare from AMERICAN AIRLINES.

PD RANDI WEST said, “Listeners have told us they are tired from the pandemic the past few years and they want time away to reconnect. Many of our listeners are paying more for gas and groceries, and with rent prices surging in FLORIDA, this is the perfect way to partner with SANDALS RESORTS to give them the vacation they crave for just the 2 of them.”

