BMLG RECORDS' LADY A has reportedly settled its year-and-a-half-old legal dispute with the SEATTLE-based blues singer who shares its name. The Country band filed suit in JULY of 2021 against singer ANITA "LADY A" WHITE, claiming that WHITE asked for $10 million to settle a dispute over use of the name, which erupted in JUNE of that year when the band opted to drop “ANTEBELLUM” from its moniker (NET NEWS 7/9/20). In SEPTEMBER of that year, WHITE countersued, claiming trademark infringement and unfair competition. (NET NEWS 9/16/20), saying she had been performing and recording under the name since the '80s.

Now, the parties have reached a settlement. BILLBOARD reports, "In a motion filed MONDAY in NASHVILLE federal court, both the Country trio and ANITA WHITE asked a federal judge to dismiss their dueling lawsuits permanently. The terms of the agreement, including who can continue to use what name or if any money changed hands, were not made public."

The brief filing says, “The band dismiss all claims in this action against WHITE with prejudice. WHITE dismisses with prejudice all counterclaims against the band in this action. Each party shall bear its own costs, expenses and attorney’s fees.”

BILLBOARD has more on the story and the JANUARY 31st motion to dismiss here.

