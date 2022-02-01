Auction Benefits Young Adults With Disabilities

NEW-HD MEDIA and SAINT SOPHIA'S MISSION are holding an auction/fundraiser that will benefit young adults with disabilities. They will be holding quarterly fundraisers and are looking for donated items from the Music/Radio Industry as well as any other memorabilia, including from sports, movies and other collectibles. 100% of the selling price will go directly to charity.

SAINT SOPHIA'S MISSION works with and trains young adults with autism, special needs, blindness and other disabilities. These individuals are paid for their work by SAINT SOPHIA'S MISSION, and work can be done in the safety of their own home. NEW-HD MEDIA President KEN CARSON notes, "These jobs involve all aspects of working at NEW-HD Radio NEW YORK and NEW-HD Radio LOS ANGELES."

Some of the auction items include an autographed drum head from EMERSON, LAKE and PALMER, an autographed book from DAVID LEE ROTH, an autographed book from RAY DAVIES of the KINKS, and an autographed lyric book from the band BLACK CROWES for the "The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion" album.

For a list of auction items, click HERE.

