URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA has inked RICKEY SMILEY to a new five-year contract to extend the syndicated THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW. The deal also includes the creation of THE RICKEY SMILEY PODCAST NETWORK.

SMILEY said, “These past couple of years have served to remind us how important our relationships are in life. Our families, our community, the people we work with every day have sustained us all, and I am no exception. I’m so grateful to my family at URBAN ONE and REACH MEDIA for the opportunity to extend my partnership with them for the next five years and beyond. Doing my show every day with such a talented cast and team doesn’t even seem like work. We share a lot of laughs together, but we also take seriously our role in the community to be a beacon of hope and a source of information and inspiration."

"Most importantly, we learn every day from our listeners who have been so loyal to us. Because, without them, we’d be talking to ourselves. I’m also super proud to be announcing the RICKEY SMILEY PODCAST NETWORK in partnership with URBAN ONE and DIGITAL ONE. The new network will give us the opportunity to tell relevant stories and elevate voices in the Black community and beyond. I can’t wait to launch our first shows. I think you will love them. Finally, thank you to URBAN ONE Founder/Chair Ms. CATHY HUGHES, URBAN ONE CEO and Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, and RADIO ONE-REACH MEDIA CEO DAVID KANTOR for their trust and confidence in me. Our journey continues together, and I could not be happier."

KANTOR added, “RICKEY has been a terrific talent for REACH for over ten years and we are excited to continue our relationship into the future with him. He is an outstanding talent, a two-time MARCONI winner for best syndicated talent, and he has a loyal and dedicated audience. He is committed to delivering an entertaining show to his listeners and almost 90 affiliates every day. Everyone at REACH is thrilled that we can keep working with RICKEY.”

