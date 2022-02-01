Brian Mack

ALL ACCESS has learned that longtime AC WMGF (MAGIC 107) & Top 40 WXXL (XL106.7)/ORLANDO PD BRIAN MACK will indeed give up the day-to-day programming of these two stations and will join iHEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Group in a new position, based in ORLANDO.

While there are no details yet about BRIAN’s new post or when he assumes those new duties, the hunt is on for his replacement.

Rush your materials to iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Programming RICK EVERETT to be considered for this EOE post.

« see more Net News