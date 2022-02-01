iHeartMedia Honolulu Raises Funds

iHEARTMEDIA HONLULU's radio stations and morning shows will be hosting #KokuaforTonga on FRIDAY, FEB. 4th, supporting the TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY relief efforts via donations to AMERICAN RED CROSS PACIFIC ISLANDS REGION.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA HONOLULU Market President SCOTT HOGLE, “We are using all of the resources of five of our HONOLULU morning shows and wonderful local talent to get behind this, combining forces of all the stations together to help TONGA."

Added KSSK's MICHAEL W. PERRY, “Our incredible listeners have the ALOHA to make any bad situation better. We’ve stepped up before when natural disasters have happened around the PACIFIC, and we will do it again for our brothers and sisters in TONGA.”

Monetary donations to support the relief efforts are already being accepted on all iHEARTMEDIA HONOLULU radio station websites, including KsskRadio.com; Island985.com; 939Beat.com; Star1019.com; KhvhRadio.com; FoxSports990.com; Pop991.com; JamzHawaii.com. In addition, monetary donations can be made via HAWAIIAN FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION’s website at Hificu.com.

« see more Net News