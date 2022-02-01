Broccoli Fest Coming To DC

LIVE NATION URBAN's BROCCOLI CITY FESTIVAL 2022 returns for its 8th annual festival to celebrate black culture and change May 7th and 8th at RFK STADIUM in WASHINGTON, DC, featuring ARI LENNOX and SUMMER WALKER.

The festival will be held along with the launch of BLK (BLACK) CHANGE WEEKEND over two days for the first time ever and feature performances by DC native ARI LENNOX, SUMMER WALKER, JEEZY, WALE, 21 SAVAGE, LARRY JUNE and others. Hosted by GIA PEPPERS, RODNEY RIKAI and LITTLE BACON BEAR, BC FEST will once again include a local marketplace and surprise performances on the grounds of RFK STADIUM. Tickets are available now at www.BCFestival.com.

Inspired by the documentary "Wattstax, BLK CHANGE WEEKEND was created to mobilize young people, companies, and community organizations to work collaboratively to create a more racially equitable world for Black millennials and Gen Z’ers. Beyond the music lineup, the weekend will feature a series of community impact volunteer activities promoting community health and forums highlighting job/internship opportunities, health/wellness tools, financial support for small businesses, and criminal and environmental justice issues. Volunteers will have the opportunity to earn tickets for their service. Additional BLK CHANGE WEEKEND events include:BROCCOLI CON & CAREER EXPO, BC 5k & FITNESS and BC ALL NIGHT.

BC FEST co-founder BRANDON McEACHEM commented, “This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,.Not only does BC FEST 22 represent a moment for celebration and reflection on all we’ve been through the past few years; it will anchor BLK CHANGE WEEKEND, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

Added LIVE NATION URBAN President SHAWN GEE, “We are really excited to bring BC FEST back after a long two-year hiatus. This brand is important, as it’s much bigger than just the announced artist lineup. The mobilization of Black people and corporations that are active in the community, the education, conversation, and connections that happen at BROCCOLI CON, and the overall celebration of black culture that happens throughout the weekend are the core tenants upon which we are building.”

For more details, visit www.BCFestival.com.

« back to Net News