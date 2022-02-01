Valentine In The Morning Wants You

A primo post is waiting for you at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM)/LOS ANGELES as VALENTINE IN THE MORNING’s new Audio Editor & Producer.

This job entails creation and editing of program content and managing the production process for both live and recorded radio programs.

Duties :

• Undertakes key administrative responsibilities as well as assists in planning and producing live and/or pre-recorded radio shows which may include news, music, talk, sports, traffic, and feature productions.

• Generates original ideas, identifies suitable ideas from others, and carries out thorough research.

• Researches information, obtains materials and assists with contacting and scheduling guests.

• Gives direction to presenters, content providers, assistants and other crew members.

• Obtains permissions or licenses for recording or broadcasting on location, and for the use of music, sound effects and audio archive material. • Monitors listener emails, inquiries and responses related to shows.

