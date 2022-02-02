-
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Nominees For Class Of 2022
February 2, 2022 at 5:28 AM (PT)
Seventeen music luminaries are the nominees for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Class of 2022. Fan voting has opened and will continue through APRIL 29th.
The nominees:
CARLY SIMON (first nomination)
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
NEW YORK DOLLS
DOLLY PARTON (first nomination)
JUDAS PRIEST
DIONNE WARWICK
KATE BUSH
DEVO
LIONEL RICHIE (first nomination)
EMINEM (first nomination)
MC5
EURYTHMICS
A TRIBE CALLED QUEST (first nomination)
FELA KUTI
BECK (first nomination)
PAT BENATAR
DURAN DURAN (first nomination)
The top 5 will be announced in MAY.
“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said Chairman JOHN SYKES. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”