Nominees

Seventeen music luminaries are the nominees for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Class of 2022. Fan voting has opened and will continue through APRIL 29th.

The nominees:

CARLY SIMON (first nomination)

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

NEW YORK DOLLS

DOLLY PARTON (first nomination)

JUDAS PRIEST

DIONNE WARWICK

KATE BUSH

DEVO

LIONEL RICHIE (first nomination)

EMINEM (first nomination)

MC5

EURYTHMICS

A TRIBE CALLED QUEST (first nomination)

FELA KUTI

BECK (first nomination)

PAT BENATAR

DURAN DURAN (first nomination)

The top 5 will be announced in MAY.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said Chairman JOHN SYKES. “Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

