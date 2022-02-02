Music Revenues Increase

SONY saw fiscal third quarter 2021 consolidated sales rise 13% year-over-year to ¥3.031 trillion and consolidated operating income increase 32% to ¥465.2 billion, both third quarter records for the company. Income before income taxes rose 20% to ¥461.6 billion and net income attributable to shareholders increased 11% to ¥346.2 billion (¥248.5/share).

As for the company's SONY MUSIC division, sales increased from ¥264.5 billion to ¥295.9 billion, with operating income falling from ¥59.1 billion to ¥55.1 billion. The revenue increase was attributed to streaming revenue, with the income slip blamed on a sales dip for Visual Media and Platform. Recorded music grew at a 29% rate and music publishing at a 27% clip; the company's earnings report singled out ADELE's "30" for its success.

The company maintained its OCTOBER forecast for sales to reach ¥9.9 trillion for FY2021 and the music division's sales projection was slightly increased from ¥1.07 trillion to ¥1.09 trillion.

