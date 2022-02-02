Broadway

MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING has named former CUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT APD/afternoon host BILL "BROADWAY" BERTSCHINGER PD at Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ) and Country WSRT/TRAVERSE CITY. BERTSCHINGER will also do mornings at WKHQ, teaming with KP (KRISTIN PENROSE) for "BROADWAY IN THE MORNING."

BERTSCHINGER tells ALL ACCESS, "I'm so grateful for this opportunity. I've never been a PD, but I'm ready. I've learned from some of the best and I have a plan to take both stations to new heights! Thanks to PETER (GARBER), TAD (GARBER) and TRISH GARBER for believing in me."

He went on to add, "My cohost, KP, is gonna crush it! She's never done radio before but sounds like a seasoned veteran."

