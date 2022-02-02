Gamble, Huff, Bell (Photo: Philadelphia International Records)

WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, IMAGINE DOCUMENTARIES and JIGSAW PRODUCTIONS have enlisted a pair of top documentarians to make a documentary on Philly Soul legends KENNY GAMBLE, LEON HUFF, and THOM BELL.

ALEX GIBNEY ("ENRON: THE SMARTEST MEN IN THE ROOM"; "GOING CLEAR") will serve as Exec. Producer and SAM POLLARD ("MR. SOUL!"; "SAMMY DAVIS. JR.: I GOTTA BE ME") will direct "THE SOUND OF PHILADELPHIA," a film chronicling the careers and influence of the founders of PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL RECORDS and writers and producers of a string of major hits by THE O'JAYS, BILLY PAUL, HAROLD MELVIN & THE BLUE NOTES, THE SPINNERS, THE STYLISTICS, MFSB, THE THREE DEGREES, and others.

In a press release, a joint statement from GAMBLE, HUFF, and BELL said, "After six decades, we are incredibly proud to finally share our life stories with the world and showcase all the hard work that has gone into creating this great music. We are even more excited to be working with the incredible teams at IMAGINE and WARNER MUSIC, as well as ALEX GIBNEY and SAM POLLARD. Our longtime fans and new fans will get a unique look into the creation of the Sound of PHILADELPHIA with the themes of empowerment and love, to ‘people all over the world’ as we’ve always had a ‘Message in our Music!!!’”

WME Pres. CHARLIE COHEN said, "KENNY, LEON, and THOM's lasting impact on music and our culture at large cannot be understated. Their music is timeless, with the messages in their songs still resonating today. When ASHLEY WINTON and the team at WARNER CHAPPELL brought us this idea, we immediately knew we had something special. And now with ALEX GIBNEY and SAM POLLARD signed on to lend their creative visions to the project, we’re excited to see this story come to life.”

GIBNEY said, “I am thrilled to co-produce this film about these exceptional songwriters, whose words and music continue to have an impact. And pleased to be working again with my friend SAM POLLARD -- who produced and edited ‘SINATRA: ALL OR NOTHING AT ALL,’ a fine director with a profound understanding of music.”

POLLARD said, “I was absolutely delighted when I was approached about directing a feature length doc about the extraordinary music creators KENNY GAMBLE, LEON HUFF and THOM BELL. They made superstars out of artists that previously toiled in obscurity, through songs of peace, love, social conscience, and turmoil. I’m looking forward to working with my dear friend ALEX GIBNEY again as we shine a light on the powerful, sophisticated, and timeless ‘Sound of PHILADELPHIA.’”

