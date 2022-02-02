Arias, Valenzuela

TELEVISAUNIVISION has made moves at Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (98.5 THE BEAT)/SAN ANTONIO as Content Dir. MARK ARIAS and MD/afternoons JAIME "HAMM" VALENZUELA have earned promotions: ARIAS has moved up to Sr. Content Director for TELEVISAUNIVISION's Spanish AC stations and VALENZUELA has been upped to Content Director at KBBT.

Look for VALENZUELA to continue his role as MD/afternoons for KBBT and for UNIVISION's LATINO MIX brand.

VALENZUELA commented, "I'm super excited about this opportunity at the station that's been my home for over 20 years!"

