The Dana Cortez Show

SKYVIEW NETWORKS' THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW had the chance to interview NICKI MINAJ as the artist prepares to drop a new REPUBLIC RECORDS single, "Do We Have A Problem" featuring LIL BABY on FRIDAY (2/4).

The team of DANA CORTEZ, DJ AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY ALMANZAR chatted with MINAJ about motherhood, the possibility of her working with BAD BUNNY, uplifting other female artists and working with REPUBLIC labelmate, DRAKE.

Portions of the interview aired today (2/2) and the full interview can be found on YOUTUBE.

For more information on THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com and/or check out skyviewnetworks.com/dana-cortez-show.





« see more Net News