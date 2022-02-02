Cadillac Jack

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WITL/LANSING, MI Assistant Brand Mgr. and morning co-host CADILLAC JACK is departing the station for a soon-to-be-announced new gig in a warm weather destination.

He joined the station for mornings in 2020, and added his brand responsibilities two weeks later (NET NEWS 9/30/20). Prior to WITL, he worked at then ENTERCOM Country WYCD/DETROIT (where he was APD/midday host), BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WQYK/TAMPA and WXTU/PHILADELPHIA.

He shared on FACEBOOK, "Saying goodbye to friends and co-workers is never easy."

