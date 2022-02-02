Zucker (Photo: CNN)

CNN President JEFF ZUCKER abruptly resigned TODAY (2/2), citing a previously undisclosed "consensual relationship" with a colleague.

ZUCKER sent a memo to the staff saying, "As part of the investigation into CHRIS CUOMO's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today." CNN is reporting that the colleague is Chief Marketing Officer ALLISON GOLLUST, who will continue with the network.

WARNERMEDIA CEO JASON KILAR accepted ZUCKER's resignation and told staff that an interim leadership plan will be forthcoming.

ZUCKER became President of CNN in 2013 after serving as Pres./CEO of NBCUNIVERSAL.

