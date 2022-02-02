Trip For Officer

A MILWAUKEE police officer shot in the line of duty will be attending the SUPER BOWL, courtesy of GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CD/MILWAUKEE.

Officer HERBERT DAVIS III, a CINCINNATI BENGALS fan, was shot on JANUARY 27th during a welfare check. A GOFUNDME page set up by the recovering DAVIS' family to raise money for a SUPER BOWL trip prompted WTMJ to step in and arrange airfare, hotel, and tickets for the game for DAVIS and his father. The gift was announced by GKB VP STEVE WEXLER on the air during an interview this morning.

The game, between DAVIS' beloved BENGALS and the LOS ANGELES RAMS, will be played on FEBRUARY 13th at SOFI STADIUM in INGLEWOOD, CA.

« see more Net News