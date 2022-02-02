Lineup Released

The 10th anniversary of the WATERSHED MUSIC AND CAMPING FESTIVAL will feature headliners KANE BROWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT and MORGAN WALLEN JULY 29th-31st at the GORGE AMPHITHEATRE in GEORGE, WA.

Additional artists set to perform include: LAUREN ALAINA, TENILLE ARTS, CALLISTA CLARK, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, JORDAN DAVIS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, LOCASH, JAKE OWEN, MICHAEL RAY, CHASE RICE, JAMESON RODGERS, RUNAWAY JUNE, DYLAN SCOTT, TENILLE TOWNES, HAILEY WHITTERS and DEEJAY SILVER, with more acts set to be released in the coming weeks.

Passes for the three-day event go on sale FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10th at 12p (CT) at WatershedFest.com.

For more information and updates on additional artists performing follow WATERSHED MUSIC FESTIVAL on INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK and TWITTER.

