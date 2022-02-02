New stations launched

In celebration of VALENTINE's DAY, PANDORA is launching new stations to reveal its listeners' favorite love songs of the past year. Among the new stations launching for the holiday are the all-genre "Top Thumb Hundred Love Songs," "Vintage VALENTINES," "Power Ballads," "Classic Soul Love Songs" and the PANDORA music team-curated station, "Handpicked 100: VALENTINES Shuffle."

The "Top Thumb Hundred Love Songs" list was created by PANDORA listeners as they "thumb" songs of their liking to enhance their personal listening experience. Country tracks that made the top 20 of listener favorites include LUKE COMBS' "Forever After All," CHRIS STAPLETON's "Joy Of My Life," BILLY CURRINGTON's "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right" and KANE BROWN's "Heaven." ED SHEERAN's "Thinking Out Loud" tops this year's list.

To see the full list of PANDORA's "Top Thumb Hundred Love Songs," click here.

« see more Net News