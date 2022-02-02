Wants You!

Our friend COREY CARTER, Brand Manager/afternoon host at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY, reached out today with word of an on-air late night opening at the heritage 100kw flame-thrower.

"There was a time when radio stations were live and local 24/7. WIXX GREEN BAY has never strayed from live talent around the clock. You see, we believe personality radio wins and it’s difficult to have personality without the 'person'." CARTER continues, "You will be joining a solid team of professional talents that will help you grow and perfect your craft. Yes, it’s overnight. Yes, it’s a tremendous and rare opportunity for a hungry, hardworking, passionate talent."

Send your audio, resume and any social media examples for this EOE opportunity to corey.carter@mwcradio.com, or via snail mail: WIXX 1420 BELLEVUE ST., GREEN BAY, WI 54311.

