Riser House Records Adds Nathan Cruise To Promotions Staff
by Shawn Reed
February 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM (PT)
RISER HOUSE RECORDS has added industry veteran NATHAN CRUISE to its promotion staff. CRUISE will work the Central Region replacing SALLY ALLGEIER, who took an opportunity with RED STREET RECORDS last week (NET NEWS 1/27).
CRUISE will join East Regional JEFF DAVIS and West Regional ROGER FREGOSO in reporting to SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES. CRUISE’s former stops include time at IN2UNE, PEARL RECORDS, CURB, SHOWDOG NASHVILLE, UNIVERSAL SOUTH and ARISTA.
CRUISE’s first day on the job will be MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th. Congratulate him here.