Foo Fighters Radio Returns To SiriusXM

FOO FIGHTERS RADIO returns to SIRIUSXM FEBRUARY 4th at 3a (ET) through MARCH 5th in celebration of the theatrical release of STUDIO 666, a horror comedy film starring the band. The movie will premier FEBRUARY 25th. Listeners will hear insight into FOO FIGHTERS’ albums, the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, B-sides, rarities and more. Go behind the scenes with the band and discover the making of STUDIO 666 in an exclusive interview with SIRIUSXM host KAT CORBETT. Plus, enjoy shows hosted by the band members, weekly epic concerts from their vaults, and celebrity guest DJs.

The exclusive channel will air on SIRIUSXM Ch. 105 and be available on the SXM App. Check out the trailer for STUDIO 666 here.





