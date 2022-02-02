March 25th & 26th

The 11th Annual OUTLAWS & LEGENDS MUSIC FEST lineup has been released. The headliners will be ROBERT EARL KEEN, SAMMY KERSHAW, AARON TIPPIN and BRENT COBB. Other artists set to perform include: JACK INGRAM, THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS, WHITEY MORGAN, THE STEEL WOODS, BAND OF HEATHENS, REVEREND HORTON HEAT, MICKEY & THE MOTORCARS, WILDER BLUE, DALLAS MOORE, THE CHAD COOKE BAND, HAYDEN HADDOCK and ARIEL HUTCHINS.

The event, hosted by artist MARK POWELL, will take place MARCH 25th and 26th at BACK PORCH OF TEXAS In ABILENE, TX. Some of the proceeds benefit local non-profits.

A limited selection of general admission tickets, VIP tickets and camping spots are still available. Tickets may be purchased at abilenevisitors.com.

