Celebrating Bob Marley

In honor of BOB MARLEY's 77th birthday, the MARLEY Family and UME will honor his legacy with ROOTS 77, honoring his life and music with a multitude of in-person, virtual, and philanthropic events. Seven different events over seven days have been curated to give back to the community in JAMAICA in observance.

The scheduled events include a BACK TO OUR ROOTS beach cleanup and concert as well as a newly curated exhibition at the BOB MARLEY MUSEUM, titled THE 7 ROOTS OF BOB MARLEY'S LIVITY, which features the work of young, up-and-coming artists. In addition, a new web series of the same name will premiere on TUFF GONG TV, which explores the natural mysticism of the Reggae Legend and his enduring influence on JAMAICA and the world. MARLEY's EARTHSTRONG festivities culminate on FEBRUARY 6th, with a limited-capacity concert celebration at TUFF GONG INTERNATIONAL, in KINGSTON, JAMAICA, which will be live-streamed on BOB MARLEY's official YOUTUBE channel. In addition, an extraordinary LION'S DEN Concert by STEPHEN MARLEY from MIAMI, FL., will also premiere on FEBRUARY 6th.

Adding to the birthday festivities, DREAMS OF FREEDOM, the ninth episode of the WEBBY-nominated 12-part documentary series LEGACY, will premiere FEBRUARY 3rd at 7a (PT)/10a (ET) on BOB MARLEY's Official YOUTUBE Channel. Click HERE to view the trailer for LEGACY EPISODE 9, DREAMS OF FREEDOM.

The MARLEY BROTHERS (ZIGGY, STEPHEN, DAMIAN, JULIAN and KY-MANI MARLEY) have not released music together in over a decade. CORNERSTONE (a cover of their father, BOB MARLEY's song) is out FEBRUARY 4th, the day before the BROTHERS headline the CALIVIBES FESTIVAL in LONG BEACH, CA in celebration of their father's birthday (NET NEWS 10/13). CORNERSTONE will be available via ZIGGY MARLEY's TUFF GONG WORLDWIDE and STEPHEN MARLEY's GHETTO YOUTH labels.

All information and celebrations can be found here.

« see more Net News