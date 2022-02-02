Supporting Neil Young's Protest Of Spotify

DAVID CROSBY, GRAHAM NASH, AND STEPHEN STILLS have now requested that their labels also remove their collective recordings from SPOTIFY. Along with Neil YOUNG, and in support of stopping harmful misinformation about COVID, they have decided to remove their records from the streaming platform including the recordings of CSNY, CSN, and CN, as well as CROSBY’s and STILLS’ solo projects. NASH has already begun the process of taking down his solo recordings (NET NEWS 02/01).

A unified statement from the band said, “We support NEIL and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on SPOTIFY’s JOE ROGAN podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music - or the music we made together - to be on the same platform.”





« see more Net News