Loaded For Bear

EQUINOX BROADCASTING has flipped its WCDW-HD4 and translator W296BS/BINGHAMTON, NY from Soft AC "SUNNY 107.1" to Classic Country as "107.1 THE BEAR," positioned as "Country Legends" and "10 in a row. Nobody plays more Country."

A description of the programming posted on the station's new website says, "107.1 THE BEAR features all of your favorite Country music artists from the '70s, '80s, '90s and more. You won't hear any 'hick-hop' or 'bro-Country' on this station! This is nothing but the classics from when Country was COUNTRY! This is the station you turn on and know all the lyrics to every song you hear. You'll hear artists like GARTH BROOKS, ALAN JACKSON, TRISHA YEARWOOD, DOLLY PARTON, BROOKS & DUNN and more ... 107.1 THE BEAR is all local, all the time. Our DJs and staff live and work in the community." No air personalities are named on the site, which just lists "regular programming" in every daypart.

