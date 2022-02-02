Coleman, Ja

iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK has promoted news anchor ANDREA COLEMAN to News Dir. and is adding a new daily podcast hosted by former Classic Hip Hop KNRJ (92.7 & 99.3 THE BEAT)/PHOENIX host RAMSES JA.

COLEMAN, a former anchor/reporter for CNN and CBS affiliate WGCL-TV/ATLANTA, is based in ATLANTA and will report to VP/News Ops. TANITA MYERS.

Meanwhile, JA, who has been hosting the "CIVIC CYPHER" podcast, will host "OUR DAILY STORY WITH RAMSES JA" for BIN, a new daily podcast premiering later this month.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve as News Director of the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK and to continue to be a part of the dynamic team of Black professionals who have made the network a relevant, trusted source of news and information for our community,” said COLEMAN. “We look forward to keeping our listeners informed and educated on all matters important to the Black experience.”

“I’m excited to be partnering with BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK,” said JA. “This partnership helps show the company’s commitment to helping create a more equitable experience for Black people in this country, and the other projects we have in the works are also sure to continue that trend.”

“As BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK continues to grow, I am thrilled to have RAMSES JA and ANDREA COLEMAN as part of our team,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “They are incredibly talented, with proven track records, and dedication to delivering significant and trusted news coverage to the Black community. I know they will contribute to the network's mission and ongoing success.”

