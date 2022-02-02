CALLIE and JEFF DAULER's TENTWENTYTWO PROJECYTS podcast empire is expanding again with the debut of 'THE CARPOOL WITH KELLY AND LIZZ," a new show hosted by INSTAGRAM/YOUTUBE personality KELLY STUMPE (a/k/a "THE CAR MOM") and her sister LIZZ SUNTRUP, creators of the "THE CAR MOM," a social media car review series. The podcast includes conversation, games, and auto industry news and information geared towards mothers and families.

“We have related with our fans on social media by focusing on what mothers really care about - everything from the car seat set up to the cup holders,” said STUMPE. “It’s thrilling that now we can take this to the next level and have a deeper connection!”

“When our grandpa started a used car lot in 1957, little did he know that 65 years later KELLY and I would be carrying on his passion by not only helping families find the right car, but inspiring moms to feel confident they are getting the right vehicle for them,” added SUNTRUP. “Our goal with THE CARPOOL is to continue to encourage and educate, but to also entertain!”

The show joins the DAULERS' own "THE UPSIDE WITH CALLIE AND JEFF," "BOUNCING FORWARD WITH AMY PURDY," "MOMS ON CALL," "CHEATIES WITH LACE LARRABEE AND KATHERINE BLANFORD," and "CERTIFIED MAMA'S BOY WITH STEVE KRAMER" on the TENTWENTYTWO roster.

