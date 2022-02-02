Ashley & Brad

G NETWORKS’ nationally syndicated morning show, ASHLEY & BRAD have added two new affiliates to their roster, VINCO MEDIA Classic Hits WBBX (B106)/POCOMOKE CITY-SALISBURY, MD and SNJ TODAY's AC WSNJ-AM (Pop FM 99.9)/ BRIDGETON, NJ. ASHLEY & BRAD (ASHLEY PAIGE and BRAD ABRELL) are described as a great balance of information, laughs, news and fun for the mornings so listeners can start their day being informed and entertained.

ASHLEY & BRAD is produced by SKID TRAX and available from G NETWORKS as a four-hour show, MONDAY - FRIDAY, and great for Hot AC, Classic Hits, or Country formats. The show is primarily for AM Drive, but can work for all day parts.

To learn more about ASHLEY & BRAD, visit their website here. Stations interested in learning more about ASHLEY & BRAD may contact RICH O’BRIEN at (o) (212) 380-9338, (c) (617) 984-9625, or richo@gognetworks.com.

