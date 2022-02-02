Keefe

NASHVILLE-based EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING has hired JULIA KEEFE as Head of A&R. KEEFE most recently served as Creative Dir. at the late BUSBEE’s publishing, label and artist development company, ALTADENA, where she worked for three years. In addition to leading A&R efforts, KEEFE will strategize new creative projects for EDGEHILL writers in both NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES.

“We are so excited to welcome such an experienced professional to our team," said EDGEHILL MUSIC PUBLISHING CEO/Co-Founder JOSH JOSEPH. "As a NASHVILLE native, JULIA demonstrates every day that working within the music industry is her blood. With her extensive professional experience and fresh perspective, JULIA has already contributed so much to shape the future of our publishing company.”

“As a family-owned business, EDGEHILL takes pride in not only hiring the best of the best, but providing our roster with a support system that enables them to grow to their full potential,” said EDGEHILL COO/Co-Founder TARA JOSEPH. “With her versatile creative background, there is truly no one better than JULIA to have by our writers’ side for every step of the way.”

In addition to EDGEHILL’s current roster, which includes CJ SOLAR, ALEX SMITH and others, the company recently formed a joint venture with newly relaunched BOOM, led by JOE FISHER, KEITH URBAN and SHAINA BOTWIN, and signed RECORDS NASHVILLE artist ERIN KINSEY. KEEFE will work directly with BOOM’s team on KINSEY’s project.

