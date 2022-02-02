CRS 2022 'Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley' 2/24

The songwriter lineup for the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) event, "BOB KINGSLEY'S ACOUSTIC ALLEY," has been revealed. The show will be hosted by FITZ of SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ syndicated "COUNTRY TOP 40 WITH FITZ" (CT40), and held on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24th from 7-9:30p (CT), closing out the second day of CRS 2022 in the OMNI NASHVILLE's LEGENDS D-G rooms on Level 2.

The lineup includes: RHETT AKINS, KASSI ASHTON, BARRY DEAN, EMILY LANDIS, LUKE LAIRD, VICTORIA SHAW, ALLISON VELTZ and PARKER WELLING, with more to be announced in the next few weeks. The long-running event was founded by the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER BOB KINGSLEY.

The recent partnership of KINGSLEY's estate (run by his wife NAN KINGSLEY), NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) and THE BLUEBIRD CAFE will be recognized during the show (NET NEWS 12/16/2021). A financial donation will fund the digitization of select historic BLUEBIRD CAFE performances in multiple mediums. In addition, WEATHERFORD COLLEGE, in the KINGSLEYs former home of WEATHERFORD, TX, partnered with THE BLUEBIRD CAFE through the KINGSLEY estate to have their students get involved with the show digitization, as previously reported. The college opened THE NAN AND BOB KINGSLEY BUILDING in mid-DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/15/2021).

“I am thrilled to be a part of this CRS tradition," said FITZ. "BOB KINGSLEY loved the songwriters and loved giving them a platform to share their art and talent with our industry. I am honored to continue BOB's commitment to showcasing the songwriter. I can't wait for you to experience this Country music bucket list experience. You get to see the who behind the hits at BOB KINGSLEY's ACOUSTIC ALLEY.”

"Everyone who listened to BOB on the radio throughout his career understood that his love for NASHVILLE's songwriting community ran deep," said NAN KINGSLEY. "It was for that reason I was proud to announce a multi-year partnership with NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) and THE BLUEBIRD CAFE in 2021. I am excited to know that the team at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR will be collaborating with the BLUEBIRD CAFE, ensuring BOB KINGSLEY's ACOUSTIC ALLEY remains the preeminent event during CRS it has always been."

Register for CRS here.

