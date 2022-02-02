Flipping The Script On Valentine's Day

iHEARTRADIO's Top 40 WFLZ (93.3 FLZ)/TAMPA, FL is turning VALENTINE'S DAY upside down this year by giving away a free divorce. “93.3 FLZ Sends You Your Separate Ways" is set to put a twist on the romantic holiday to help out listeners who are looking to get a divorec, but can't afford the process.

The station said, "We knew there were many people out there who want a divorce but can’t afford one, so we are going to help them out and then literally send them their separate ways. One will head to VEGAS to see the CHAINSMOKERS and the other NYC to see GAYLE and AJR. On VALENTINES DAY the winning couple will get an uncontested FLORIDA Divorce and will be on THEJOESHOW and will have to pick who gets to go where to celebrate (what is one last fight?)."

Listeners wishing to participate, go here.

