Journey, Toto Sing For Freedom

JOURNEY, and TOTO will head out on the FREEDOM TOUR 2022, in a 40-city schedule that starts FEBRUARY 22nd at PITTSBURGH's PPG PAINTS ARENA and ends MAY 11th at HARTFORD's XL CENTER. The bands will play the brand-new UBS ARENA in BELMONT PARK, NY, on FEBRUARY 25th, HONDA CENTER in ANAHEIM on APRIL 4th and the CRYPTO-CON ARENA in LOS ANGELES on APRIL 5th.

BILLY IDOL will no longer be able to appear on the tour due to a chronic sinus infection which will require surgery in the coming days, Said BILLY, “I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with JOURNEY as planned.”

Presented by AEG Presents, the Freedom Tour 2022 begins February 22 in Pittsburgh, PA – making stops in Los Angeles, Detroit, NY area plays in Belmont Park and Newark, and more – before wrapping May 11 in Hartford, CT. Very special guest TOTO, who have collectively streamed more than 3.3 billion plays on Spotify alone, will now join JOURNEY on all tour dates.

JOURNEY have surged with the addition of lead vocalist ARNEL PINEDA to the lineup which includes founder NEAL SCHON, JONATHAN CAIN, along with JASON DERLATSA and DEEN CASTRONOVO.

Said SCHON about the pairing, “It’s that time -- time to get back to where we are used to being --on stage!. We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon friends.”

Added TOTO’s STEVE LUKATHER and JOSEPH WILLIAMS, “We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with JOURNEY across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it'll be a pleasure to spend quality time together. We all wish BILLY the best. Can't wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”

