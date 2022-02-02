Micheal Luczak

ALL ACCESS has learned that veteran Rock programmer and air talent MICHAEL LUCZAK has passed away from natural causes after he was found dead at his home on JANUARY 29th. Sources indicate he was 69.

LUCZAK's longtime friend MUNCH BISHOP posted this tribute on his FACEBOOK page saying, "RIP MICHAEL LUCZAK. 'BIG MIKE' was a CHANEL WINSTON-UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON grad. Rockers in the QUEEN CITY enjoyed “Lunch with LUCZAK” on 102.7 WEBN/CINCINNATI, then he conquered DAYTON,OH with the Big WAZU and on to #TheLAND as PD of WMMS/CLEVELAND. A superb musician....I know he’s getting a jam together 'upstairs.' Adios Amigo."

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.





