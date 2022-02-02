Taps New Executive Director

The ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE, an artist-run, non-profit organization fighting for songwriters and musicians in the modern music economy, has named former longtime VIACOM VP STACEY DANSKY as its new Executive Director.

DANSKY has been plugged into copyright affairs and creator rights issues in D.C., serving as VP/Government Relations at VIACOM for a decade. Prior to that, she was Chief Copyright Counsel on the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE, drafting legislation to establish a public performance right in sound recordings and identifying copyright issues to bring before the committee.

Said board member ROSANNE CASH, “I look forward to STACEY’s creative guidance through the next phase of growth for the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE. It’s a critical time for setting the future for young musicians, and we want to leave a legacy of protection and stewardship. STACEY is enthusiastic, curious and brings her wide experience and expertise to a leadership role in our mission.”

Added DANSKY, “ARA’s greatest strengths are its artist-led board and its hard-earned reputation as a trusted and effective voice for the music industry’s songwriters and performers. In recent years, the organization has proved its ability to organize broad coalitions by elevating the voices of working artists. I am excited to carry on that tradition and to expand our work into vital areas, including arts education and COVID-19 relief. The issues on which the ARA is focused have never been more urgent. Along with our partners and peers in the creative community, we have much to do.”

Outgoing Executive Director TED KALO, who will continue in an advisory role, said, “STACEY (DANSKY) is an incredibly talented person, with a wealth of knowledge about law, policy, and politics; a love for music; and a demonstrated passion for artist rights. The ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE is unquestionably in good hands, and along with its exceptional board leadership, by artists and for artists, the organization could not be better positioned to tackle the challenges ahead."

The ARA has successfully advocated for the inclusion of robust songwriter protections in the MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT and supported the COPYRIGHT OFFICE’s implementation efforts that led to the recent payment of nearly $500 million in “black box” royalties to the MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE. In 2020, the ARA led a nationally recognized effort to de-politicize the use of music used in political campaigns without artist consent, drawing outspoken strong support from MICK JAGGER, STEVEN TYLER, LORDE, PEARL JAM, SIA and others.

