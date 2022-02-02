Spotify: Still Making Good Coin In This Business

SPOTIFY closed out its calendar year 2021 with 180 million premium (paid) subscribers, $3.04 billion in total revenue and a strong ain in advertising revenue, the company revealed in its Q4 earnings report released yesterday.

Total revenue was slightly above guidance of 2.54 billion to 2.68 billion euros, representing 24% growth year-over-year.

Subscription revenue was 2.3 billion euros, up 22% year-over-year. Advertising revenue was 394 million euros, up 40% year over year and 22% sequentially.

Despite that growth, the company was down to 158.56 on after-hours trading on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE YESTERDAY, a 17.38% drop from 191.92, which represented a 5.8% decline.

The company has been embroiled in a high viability controversy over its distribution of the JOE ROGAN podcast and its views on COVID-19 and the vaccination, which has prompted a variety of artists to pull their music from the site, led by NEIL YOUNG, JONI MITCHELL, NILS LOFGREN, INDIA.ARIE, DAVID CROSBY, GRAHAM NASH, STEPHEN STILLS and the group FAILURE. among others.

