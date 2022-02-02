Awarding Scholarships

During BLACK HISTORY MONTH, COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING’s DEDE MCGUIRE is once again giving away five $2,500 tuition scholarships for study at a HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs).

MCGUIRE said, “THE DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION’s mission is to educate minds, increase economic power and build stronger families within our communities. With the current climate of the economy, there is an overwhelming need for services. I am so fortunate to be able to help my radio family across the country achieve their educational dreams.”

Throughout the month, she’s promoting her “ACHIEVE THE DREAM” scholarship on all affiliate stations and the shows hub location -SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K104)/DALLAS. Submissions are due by FEBRUARY 25th and scholarships will be announced on FEBRUARY 28th.

