Dua Lipa (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

DUA LIPA has launched the first issue of her new, weekly newsletter SERVICE95. SERVICE95 provides a concierge service for global style, culture and society with stories, information, perspectives and conversations. Expect to hear compelling voices along with social commentary, comedic features and recommendations on hotspots, up-and-coming artists and activists.

DUA LIPA's lifelong habit of personally curating extensive recommendations and lists inspired SERVICE95.

DUA LIPA commented, "I find huge joy in telling people what I’ve learned about in any given city and love finding connection in our shared experiences. SERVICE95 is going to take that idea and bring it to anyone who’s as curious as I am about life."

Not only is DUA LIPA taking on this new SERVICE95 project, but she embarks on the U.S. leg of her FUTURE NOSTALGIA TOUR on FEBRUARY 9 in MIAMI.

Fans can subscribe to SERVICE95 here.

